Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media as his team prepares to take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Matheus Nunes has been linked with a move to Manchester City but he is seen as an "important player" for Wolves: "He's got four or potentially five years left on his contract. He's obviously suspended for this weekend but we rejected a bid because we didn't feel it met our valuation of what Matheus is worth to us. So, we move on."

With one week left until the transfer window closes, O'Neil clarified Wolves' transfer position: "I don't think people leaving are the only way that people will be arriving. There's things going on and we're hoping to add and make things a little bit stronger. We're trying to be active in the market, within our budget and what suits the club."

He said there is no extra emphasis being put on the Everton game after both teams had a poor start: "I don't agree with it being a 'big game'. I don't think it's bigger than any other game that we've played so far, or the one that we'll play the following week. There's probably 34 games to go before you can start talking about some games being bigger than others."

O'Neil is "keen to deliver his messages through the team and the performances" as he believes that is what supporters will be "interested in".

The key to a successful season will be supporters "getting behind the group" and "everybody pushing in the right direction".

