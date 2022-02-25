'We have to keep the momentum'

Ralf Rangnick says his Manchester United side must "keep the momentum" with a win over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday to stay in the race for a top-four finish.

United are unbeaten in five matches - with back-to-back wins in the league.

Rangnick says the players are "fully aware we have to win tomorrow" and must be "ready for the upcoming games against the top teams".

March could prove a huge month for United, with the Manchester derby next weekend, followed by Spurs at home and then Liverpool away in the league. In the middle of that is the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

"It could but it only makes sense to take one game after another," Rangnick added.

"Now the job is to fully recover from the game the day before yesterday, play at the highest possible level against Watford and then we have a week to prepare for the derby against Manchester City."