Killie 'have been hammered' by refereeing decisions
- Published
Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine
Derek McInnes has taken a lot of justified criticism from Killie fans in recent weeks, but the attention was centred elsewhere after our draw at home with St Johnstone.
Managers love using a few cliches in their post match interviews and on Saturday I was amazed we never heard the one about referee/VAR decisions levelling out over a season.
If that is the case then we can look forward to a multitude of favourable decisions in the coming weeks because we have been hammered so far this season. I hated VAR before it arrived and I hate it even more now.
It's an international break this weekend so hopefully it will give McInnes a bit of time to reflect on how introducing our own youngsters, like the excellent David Watson, is much more preferable to loan signings.