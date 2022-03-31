Hodgson on international break, five subs and Liverpool
- Published
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s visit to Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from with those players who have been on international duty set to be assessed today. Nikolas Nkoulou is in contention after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.
On the international break: “There's been a good contingent that have been here during the two weeks that we had. So it has been quite a good period of time for us in terms of being able to work on our game.”
He thinks being able to make five substitutions would not benefit Watford: “If I am working [next season] it will depend on whether I'm working on a team at the top or the bottom of the table. The five sub rule helps teams at the top.”
He admits he is looking at the Liverpool fixture “with trepidation”.