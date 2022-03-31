Hodgson on international break, five subs and Liverpool

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s visit to Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from with those players who have been on international duty set to be assessed today. Nikolas Nkoulou is in contention after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

  • On the international break: “There's been a good contingent that have been here during the two weeks that we had. So it has been quite a good period of time for us in terms of being able to work on our game.”

  • He thinks being able to make five substitutions would not benefit Watford: “If I am working [next season] it will depend on whether I'm working on a team at the top or the bottom of the table. The five sub rule helps teams at the top.”

  • He admits he is looking at the Liverpool fixture “with trepidation”.