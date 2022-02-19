Brighton v Burnley - confirmed team news

Tariq Lamptey and Shane Duffy come into the side for Brighton, with Lewis Dunk suspended. Adam Webster also misses out. Adam Lallana is in for Pascal Gross.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, Lallana; Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.