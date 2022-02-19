BBC Sport

Brighton v Burnley - confirmed team news

Tariq Lamptey and Shane Duffy come into the side for Brighton, with Lewis Dunk suspended. Adam Webster also misses out. Adam Lallana is in for Pascal Gross.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, Lallana; Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Dwight McNeil returns to theBurnleyside, while Ashley Westwood is replaced by Jack Cork. There is no James Tarkowski, as Nathan Collins starts.

Burnley XI:Pope,Pieters, Mee, Collins, Roberts; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill. McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Waller, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

