Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad after being out since early September with a knee injury. Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Cammy MacPherson.

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty serves the second of a 10-match ban for using sectarian language. Ben Chrisene is out with an ankle problem but Liam Donnelly is set to return to the squad after a lengthy lay-off.

Christian Doidge (ankle), Scott Robinson (foot) and Blair Alston (groin) remain out but Fraser Murray is closing in on a comeback.