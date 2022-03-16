Former England winger Chris Waddle speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Manchester United's struggles: "United have big problems.

"Some of the players have been here far too long and I'm not sure how the club works any more. We're not talking about a club that's just burst on to the scene here - we're talking about one of the biggest in the world.

"They used to have a great production line of kids coming through but look at Marcus Rashford at the moment - I don't know if it's confidence or belief but he's definitely lost something.

"They need a scouting system that identifies younger players and brings them in. I can't understand players saying they want to move on. It's Manchester United!"

ESPN's chief football writer Mark Ogden added: "There was no sense United were going for it. It was all really flat and you just knew it was not going to end up with a famous win.

"They need to make a statement in the summer with shifting players out and it has to be something that shakes players out of their comfort zone.

"Look at the players on the bench. They've all been at the club for so long and done nothing. The club needs to show some humility and I'm not really sure where they start. It's a really tough job."

