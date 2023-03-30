West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard), external

Barcelona will also face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Athletico Paranaense's 18-year-old Brazil forward Vitor Roque. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column