T﻿ransfer news: Gunners make Rice top target

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is Arsenal's top target this summer and there is growing confidence they can beat competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to sign the England international. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona will also face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Athletico Paranaense's 18-year-old Brazil forward Vitor Roque. (Sport - in Spanish)

