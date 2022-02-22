Dejan Kulusevski: It was his first start in a Tottenham shirt - and what a start! The Swede looked extremely comfortable and took his goal calmly and with the minimum of fuss.

What I like about this kid is he doesn't seem in the least bit excitable and may prove to be a valuable addition to Antonio Conte's new-look Tottenham.

Harry Kane: He hasn't made my team for some time and four games without a goal doesn't tell the entire story. The truth is he hasn't been in the greatest form and neither have the team.

However, this performance was almost off the chart. Kane's distribution throughout the game was outstanding and so was his partnership with Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min: The ball for Kulusevski's goal was perfect in so many ways. Firstly, due to the fact that the Sweden international had made up the ground to join Son in the first place to give him the option to shoot or pass. Son then waited and drew Ederson out of his goal - a move the goalkeeper should not have made under the circumstances, as City players were hot in pursuit of Son.

Then, just as you thought Son was about to shoot, the South Korean superstar passes the ball square to Kulusevski who coolly finishes. It was textbook football and set the tone for Tottenham's entire performance.

Son's contribution and partnership with Kane was outstanding, with Kulusevski an excellent support act.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week