'Your goal was disgusting!' - Wilson and Antonio reflect on Fulham strike
- Published
A poorly Michail Antonio says he didn't even realise the ball rebounded off his hand when he scored against Fulham on Sunday.
The 32-year-old's strike was cleared by VAR but the decision to allow it prompted much debate on Match of the Day 2.
However, Antonio admitted on the Footballer's Football Podcast he's been feeling so rough over the past few days, he's not given the circumstances of his goal any extra thought.
"The last two to three days I've been in bits," he said. "I've not been able to get out of bed. When I was warming up on Sunday, my whole body was aching and then leaving the game I hit the wall.
"Even when I scored, I didn't have the energy to celebrate. I didn't even know there was anything debatable - I ain't even realised. Looks like I've got away with one there."
As ever, co-host and good friend Callum Wilson was particularly scathing about the finish: "I've just seen your goal," he said. "It's disgusting - just a complete mess!"
"They're the best!" laughed Antonio.
What does Antonio think about West Ham's form? And why will he not put his shirt on in the first half of a game when he's on the bench?