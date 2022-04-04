Norwich’s haul of 18 points after 30 Premier League games is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign, while their goal difference of -45 (18 for, 63 against) remains the second-lowest of any team at this stage of a Premier League campaign,after Derby in 2007-08 (-50).

Since promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, Brighton have been involved in 21 goalless draws in the competition, more than any other side in that time.

The Seagulls mustered 31 shots in the game, the most they have ever managed in a Premier League fixture and the most by any side in a game in the top-flight without scoring since Crystal Palace’s 31 without a goal against Cardiff on Boxing Day 2018.