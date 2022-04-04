Brighton 0-0 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Norwich’s haul of 18 points after 30 Premier League games is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign, while their goal difference of -45 (18 for, 63 against) remains the second-lowest of any team at this stage of a Premier League campaign,after Derby in 2007-08 (-50).

  • Since promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, Brighton have been involved in 21 goalless draws in the competition, more than any other side in that time.

  • The Seagulls mustered 31 shots in the game, the most they have ever managed in a Premier League fixture and the most by any side in a game in the top-flight without scoring since Crystal Palace’s 31 without a goal against Cardiff on Boxing Day 2018.

  • Norwich faced 31 shots in a Premier League game for the first time since July 2020, against Manchester City, although in that instance they lost the game 5-0.