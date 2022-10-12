S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While Man City saw a run of six consecutive victories come to an end and the loss of their 100% record in the competition, manager Pep Guardiola appeared satisfied with a point from an encounter they dominated early on.

A youthful Copenhagen side, which featured six players aged 20 or under, initially struggled to deal with the experience and slick passing on show from the visitors, with Julian Alvarez also close to opening the scoring.

And despite the dismissal of Sergio Gomez just before the half-hour mark, City still managed almost 70% possession before the break, though the dynamic of the game altered thereafter.

With Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden only introduced late on - the pair rested for City's impending trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday - the visitors were limited to long-range efforts.

Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne both tested Kamil Grabara, while at the other end Lukas Lerager's dipping shot was the closest Jacob Neestrup's side came to registering their first goal in this season's tournament.