Devastating blow to Everton's survival hopes

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Wednesday's victory was as morale-boosting for Burnley as it was devastating for Everton, who have earned only two wins from nine league games since Frank Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez in January.

With wet and blustery conditions, this had all the ingredients for a relegation scrap, something Burnley have had more experience of in recent years compared to the visitors.

But Everton matched their opponents for much of the game, and were on top for most of the second half as they sought to earn a success that would boost their own survival hopes.

However, as had been the case for much of the season, Everton were undone by individual errors as their wretched away form continued.

Despite the disappointment for the team and Lampard, the Everton fans still cheered their manager's name after the final whistle.

But the team face a daunting task to stay in the league - and relegation would cause huge problems for a team that has registered heavy losses over the past three years.

