Can Pedro and Dennis guide Watford out of trouble?

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford have 11 matches left to stay in the Premier League. They probably need to win five or six of them to avoid the drop, so games are running out.

The Hornets put in one of their better performances in defeat by Arsenal last time out and they must build on that. The new front three of Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Cucho Hernandez was a major positive.

Dennis is the leading scorer and has been a regular all season, but it was the other two who caught the eye.

Pedro just gets better and better. The lean Brazilian oozes class and if the Hornets do go down, they are going to struggle to keep him at the club in the Championship. His ability to drift past players with the ball at his feet is beautiful to watch as his technical ability shines through. A good Arsenal team were struggling to get near him at times.

Hernandez is also a likeable player. Smaller in size, he's like a little pocket rocket bursting forward, using his low centre of gravity and causing havoc. His scissor-kick goal against Arsenal was simply sensational, and not only is he a pest in attack, he works hard for the team out of possession.

If Dennis can return to the form we have seen from him over the season, Watford have a chance. Defensively - as a team - the Hornets have struggled all season. Out of possession they have to be absolutely bang on it all the time and playing at their top level. Any lapses in concentration and they are prone to conceding goals. Mentally - and to a lesser extent physically - this is extremely tough.

But another big positive of the past couple of months has been the form of Hassane Kamara. The £4m January signing from Nice has excelled at left-back. He's quick, good on the ball and defends well. Bukayo Saka was brilliant for the Gunners against Watford, but Kamara still managed to win a lot of their duels.

Watford still have to travel to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea so this match at Wolves - while not easy - is one of those away games that they could do with getting something from.