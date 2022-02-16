We've been asking for your verdict on the season so far and why the Foxes are not challenging for places towards the top of the Premier League table.

Mel: Leicester are a good side with a very good manager, sadly they have suffered many first-team long-term injuries to key players who are still not back yet. However, they have lost a number of points late in games that they should have won. They will recover.

Stu: Too many injuries coupled with a lack of ideas from the manager and a very obvious inability to do basic defending. The whole set-up needs a complete refresh: team and backroom staff. Do we need a new manager? Not sure but any more poor results and Rodgers could be gone.

Simon: Simple fact, no leadership at the back without Jonny Evans. No Vardy up front to pressure defences and, as forward-thinking as Maddison is, he needs a free role. The cure is simple - try to get Kante or Phillips in.

