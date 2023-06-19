The Premier League 2023-24 season is almost within sight.

We asked who you would bring in at Spurs and want to know who might make your starting XI on opening day.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Elijah: I think we should start with Postecoglu’s 4-1-4-1 formation. We should have Raya in goal and in defence we should have Davies, Maguire, Romero and Porro. We should have Hojbjerg as CDM. We should have Son and Kulusevski on the wings and Maddison and Ward-Prowse in the middle. Finally, up front we should (hopefully) have Harry Kane.

John: We need a top-class goalkeeper, who is not the captain, two or three central defenders to make up a back four. There's plenty of good midfielders on the books already. We need another two top-class strikers to work with Kane and Son, and also to cover for injuries. I think Kane's personal life will keep him at Spurs. Levy get your cheque book out to buy and give Kane a pay rise.