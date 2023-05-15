The next hurdle for Arsenal will be challenging for the Premier League title again in the 2023-24 season.

That is the view of former Premier League defender Steve Brown, who has admired the Gunners' achievements this year, but told The Far Post podcast that the hard work is just getting started.

"They have made such great strides this season," he said. "Everyone will pick them apart for the last month but it has been a great showing for where they are in the rebuild.

"The key is whether they can challenge again next year and this not be a one-off."

BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry agreed, arguing there was no shame in missing out on the title to a "behemoth" such as Manchester City.

"They are going to finish second to a machine," he said. "They have had 15 years to build their squad and are led by arguably the most gilded manager in world football.

"He is vastly experienced - far more so than Mikel Arteta - and they should not feel disappointed to be behind a side that was so good last year and added Erling Haaland.

"Arsenal have done extraordinarily well to keep them honest until the last couple of games."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds