'We dug deep' - Williams
Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams reacts to a 0-0 draw at Brighton with BBC Radio Nottingham: "A good point, a step in the right direction. It's a tough place to come, we dug deep and got the point.
"It was so important to come here today, looking for three points but we come away with a point and it's good enough. Attacking wise I don't think we were at our best but defensively we did our part and got the clean sheet, that's the main thing.
"The message has been clear, we need to stop conceding goals. We've been working hard on that and I think it's starting to pay off. It's down to us players to stick together and do everything we can to keep that clean sheet."