Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "You do not always get what you deserve. We won and I am happy with that and some other things like the performance of Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek is back in the team.

"Of course, we are disappointed we didn't score two goals."

On Alejandro Garnacho: "We had problems there. Antony was out and Jadon Sancho was not available. I really hope he can keep the process going. He was a threat. If he can keep this going, I am really happy.

"It was a great finish, it was a great attack. It was really enjoyable."

On his substitutes and changes: "The aim was to bring extra offensive players in. At that moment, we were too erratic. The last 10 minutes we got the ball in the box and created a good chance. We had to take risks."

D﻿id you know? Ten Hag has now gone unbeaten in his last 10 away games in European competition (W8 D2), including wins in all three of his games as Manchester United manager.