In the latest episode of Cherries Unpicked, BBC Radio Solent's Jordan Clark and Kris Temple discuss Bournemouth's wingers and the chance to make impactful substitutions.

Temple said: "Justin Kluivert has made the biggest impression so far, even though he's playing on the right interestingly. We've seen him play on the left and I haven't seen that much of him in Europe to know where he played there, but the left was his preferred position when we spoke to him."

Clark added: "That would suit the way Andoni wants to play with the inverted wingers.

"In the Chelsea game, whether it was the full-back he was up against or what, he was dynamic, energetic and running at people. He was getting crosses in and he was a danger.

"In the grand scheme of things those 60-70 minute subs, when you do have this plethora of players and talented wingers, they suit the way Bournemouth want to play. Andoni will regularly be changing the wingers, he's looking for impact."

On Kluivert, Temple added: "He may be playing with a point to prove too. He's been given a few starts, and then we see Luis Sinisterra signed and he will play down the left.

"Kluivert will be thinking that he needs to turn it on when on the pitch now."

