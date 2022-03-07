'I've finally got that stability and calmness I needed'

Martin Odegaard says he feels at "home" with Arsenal after joining the north London side permanently in the summer.

The Norwegian midfielder spent plenty of time out on loan from Real Madrid after joining them in 2015 when he was just 15.

But Mikel Arteta has put his faith in the 23-year-old and has made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

"I feel like I'm home now. I have had time to settle down - for the last five years I've been all over the place with loans here and there," he said.

"So I feel like I've finally got that stability and the calmness I needed. So I'm really happy, yes."

There had been back-to-back eighth-placed finishes for Arteta's side prior to the current season, but Odegaard said he was convinced by the project to join permanently.

"The way the club and the manager wanted to do things, what they wanted to build here and how they they wanted to play and to improve," he added.

"Also what they said about me and how they wanted to use me, how they saw me as a player and what I could bring to the team and what they could offer to me.

"It was just the combination of all those things and the big project that is going on here, I wanted to be a part of that."