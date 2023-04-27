Chris Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Everton reminded me of Sean Dyche's old Burnley side when I watched them against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came into the team and they were very direct, with balls into him and then trying to find runners off that.

They were also hoping for Alex Iwobi and Demarai Grey to spark something with some individual brilliance but it didn't really happen, and you could really see why the Toffees are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.

This is the last game they need after dropping into the bottom three. Everton don't carry enough of a threat and then you are left asking whether they can keep an in-form Newcastle side out.

I don't think they can, and being at home won't make any difference, because the Magpies will frighten the life out of them.

Kyra's prediction: 0-3

Lee's prediction: This is more out of hope than expectation. I am still thinking about Liverpool making the top four and although Newcastle have just had a big win, there is still a bit of inconsistency in their team and they are our best hope of sneaking in there, more so than Manchester United. It's a heck of a long-shot though. 1-1

