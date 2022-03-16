Frank Lampard has called on his players to believe their form can change as he prepares for a vital game with Newcastle at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The Toffees have lost six of Lampard's seven games in charge - part of a run of just two wins in 20 Premier League matches - but Lampard wants his players to trust they can turn things around.

"We need to absolutely believe that things can change," he said. "I don't mind a casual belief of 'maybe they will' but a proactive belief that considers what we can do it to affect it.

"There have been many positives in our performances but these get eaten up by results - I get that.

"The critical thing is getting it right in both boxes. We need results and they will start to change the face of everything."

Everton are only outside the drop zone on goal difference but the Newcastle match is one of a number of games in hand on their relegation rivals.

"Things can change when you win with a not-so-good performance," he said.

"We see clubs with only one more win than us but because of draws they're comfortably ahead of us. Let's see what we can do with these final 12 games."