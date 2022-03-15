Potter on Lallana, Albion's poor run and Spurs
- Published
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's home game with Tottenham.
Here are the key lines from the Albion boss:
It seems Adam Lallana's hamstring problem is just a "minor injury", although they will know more after his scan. Defender Adam Webster is the only other injury absentee.
On why they have lost five games in a row, he says "it’s an easy question with a complex answer". He claims they played well in portions of some of those games but the manner of the Burnley defeat which was a "poor performance" then "affected us against Villa".
He says he takes "responsibility" for that run, adding: "I understand we’re at the back end of a five-game run without a win. I know there’s negativity and criticism, that’s fine. I’d prefer it directed to me than the players".
Potter says Spurs striker Harry Kane is "up there" with the best Premier League strikers and is "an inspirational figure". He wouldn't discuss his plan for how to stop Kane and Son Heung-min but admits "a lot of better people than me have tried and not succeeded".
He says he is a "big fan" of Spurs boss Antonio Conte and expects a "tough game", adding: "They made new additions in the window. Christian Romero has got better with time. You can see Antonio’s work."