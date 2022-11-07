Losing his way was not the scenario Raheem Sterling envisaged when he mapped out his £50m switch from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in July.

Sterling had been tracked by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but was apparently impressed by the vision of then-manager Thomas Tuchel, and also the role he outlined for him in his team.

Less than two months later, though, Tuchel was history. Graham Potter is now plotting Chelsea's future, but his frequent tweaks in formation and tactics suggest he is unsure of the best way to use many members of his new squad, including Sterling.

"Raheem joined another top club in Chelsea and it looked like the perfect move for him," said former England defender Micah Richards on Match of the Day 2.

"But then they changed their manager and we have all seen the upheaval that has followed.

"After a manager signs you and says you are their top guy, like Tuchel did with Sterling, it must be frustrating when a new manager comes in and wants to use you differently.

"Every player just wants to have some stability. I think he is in good hands with Potter - let's make that clear - but it is down to him to get the best out of Sterling now."

