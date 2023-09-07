Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has been voted onto the powerful European Clubs’ Association Board.

Soriano had been an observer for the last two seasons after Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy took the Premier League spot.

But Soriano has now taken that role, joining Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and Celtic chair Peter Lawwell, who had previously been appointed to the Board, which has been expanded to take into account the ECA’s own expansion to over 450 clubs.

The move strengthens City’s position within European football at a time when they are still facing 115 Premier League charges over various financial and technical rule breaches which leave them open to huge potential punishments, including being stripped of their titles, even if few actually think that will happen.

