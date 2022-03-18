'There's still time' - Gerrard backs Villa players to earn England call-ups

Steven Gerrard has urged his Aston Villa players not to be disheartened by their omission from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

Tyrone Mings was the only Villa player to make the 25-man squad for this month's friendlies against Swizterland and the Ivory Coast.

Gerrard said: "In terms of Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and other people who haven’t made the squad, the only way to get back in is to play well at club level, score goals consistently and perform well enough so that when the next squad’s named, you might force your way back in.

"Listening to what Gareth Southgate said, JJ (Jacob Ramsey) was certainly very close. He’s got eyes on him and he’s watching him very closely, that should be exciting for JJ.

"There are still games left this season and he’s very young, so there’s time to impress all the England staff. I believe it will only be a matter of time because that’s the type of talent we’re talking about.

"He’s named a really exciting England squad with a good mix of experience and up-and-coming young talent. What he’s done is show the younger players that if they perform well in the league they’ll get an opportunity. That’s very exciting for Jacob and our other young players."