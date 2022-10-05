Only Napoli have had more shots than Liverpool (62) in the Champions League this season, while Rangers have faced more than any other side so far this term (65).

Darwin Nunez had more shots than any other Liverpool player in this match (six) – it’s the most shots a Liverpool player has had without scoring in a group-stage game since Sadio Mane against Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019 (also six).

Rangers have won just one of their last 19 Champions League games (D6 L12), and have lost three in a row in the competition for the first time since December 2007.

Liverpool have won 14 of their last 16 home games in the Champions League group stages (D1 L1), with their only failures in that time coming against Italian sides (draw with Napoli, defeat to Atalanta).