If you're going to score you might as well do it in your home city.

Conor Coady's return to Merseyside might have been good for the England defender and Wolverhampton Wanderers but it has started a nightmare for Frank Lampard.

The headed winner by Coady was outstanding while the newly-installed Lampard has no more honeymoon period left to call on. He has to start winning games soon otherwise life at Goodison could become rather uncomfortable.

