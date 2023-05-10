Andrew Shinnie has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him stay at Livingston until 2024.

The 33-year-old has made 71 appearances for the club in the last two seasons after joining from Charlton Athletic.

Manager David Martindale said: “I’m delighted to get Shinnie over the line. He has been a big player for us the last two seasons – one of the fittest guys in the squad and brings a lot to the group both on and off the park.

“It’s important that we do our best to keep players of this quality at the club as we know we’re going to lose a lot of experience & quality from the squad this season.

“It’s great news that he has chosen to sign on for another season and continue to play his football here at Livingston.”

Shinnie himself added: “I’m delighted to get signed up. I spoke with the manager over the last few weeks and we had a good conversation about things, looking ahead to next season and it was all fairly swift – we came to an agreement and I’m delighted.

“I love the group of players we have here. It’s a great bunch of boys and I love coming into training every day – I always have since I came here and that was a big factor in staying too."