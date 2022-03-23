Watford talking point: Where will the Hornets finish?

Matt Rowson, BHappy blog, external

No, I’m not doing predictions.

In our current predicament to forecast success would damn us to failure but to predict failure would mean accepting that outcome as inevitable, which I’m not ready to do.

Our remaining fixtures are oddly balanced; away form under Roy Hodgson has yielded a respectable eight points from six games but the four trips remaining include Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

In contrast the last eight home games have ended in defeat; with any form at all, five home fixtures including Burnley, Everton, Leeds and Brentford would at least be entertaining.

My biggest hope is that Cucho Hernandez’s indefatigable “death or glory” gusto infects the rest of the team and town and that those home fixtures in particular are as ferocious and febrile as they ought to be.

