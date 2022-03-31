Tottenham v Newcastle: What the form shows

Tottenham have won just two of their past seven Premier League home games against Newcastle (D1 L4), and have not scored more than once in any of these seven meetings.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle have won just one of their nine league meetings with Tottenham (D2 L6), though that victory did come away from home in August 2019 (1-0).

The Magpies have not conceded more than once in any of their past 11 Premier League games, letting in just eight goals in that time. Only twice have they had a longer such run in the competition – 18 games between November 2003-March 2004, and 12 games between March and August 1997.