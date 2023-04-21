Ten Hag on Maguire, bad defeats and players playing for their future
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media in south-west London after Manchester United flew directly to the capital from Seville before Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
No injury news as United are yet to train.
On damaging losses to Liverpool, Newcastle and Sevilla and why it keeps happening: "You have to acknowledge it because it’s the truth. We have to do better, I know that. What this team does very well is bounce back between games. What it doesn’t do so well is bounce back within games."
On if players are playing for their futures: "We are always playing for our future as professional players. Every game is a test. Every season is a test. You have to earn the right to wear the shirt.
He insists United have improved this season: "During the season we make huge progress. We have the experience but we have a way to go."
On the impact of Harry Maguire: "He has an important role. He is the captain. He leads, he communicates with the manager and he motivates the team. He’s the example in training."