Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Whether you have Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch or any other manager in charge, the old adage remains true: if you don't take your chances when on top, you risk being punished.

It was a recurring failing of Leeds United under former boss Bielsa that they failed to make good on the bountiful chances they often produced in games long before they were shipping goals to the tune of 20 in a month.

While Marsch changed a number of things in his first game in charge - a new 4-2-2-2 formation and quicker play through the middle - it was the old problem of conversion that cost Leeds.

This all set up Leicester, who until then had offered very little barring the occasional threat of the returning Jamie Vardy getting in on goal with long balls over the top.

Harvey Barnes is a player building his reputation weekly and he was on hand to slot in a well-taken winner. The one true moment of quality from the home side.

Marsch gathered his players in a huddle in the centre circle at full-time. His message to focus on the multiple positives.

No points, but plenty to take forward into a run of crucial games beginning with Aston Villa and Norwich at home next week.

The Foxes return to Europa Conference League duties against Rennes on Thursday with two successive wins under their belt and a renewed spring in their step.