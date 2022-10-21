Van Bronckhorst on VAR, Rangers' style & Goldson injury

P﻿leased to see VAR finally arrive in Scotland and believes it is good for the game. It was adopted early in the Netherlands and there were lengthy delays over decisions initially, so Van Bronckhorst says patience may be required.

R﻿ealises that it's not just about winning at Rangers, the fans want to be entertained and that's what he's striving for: "We have to make sure the fans leave the stadium after a convincing win and convincing play".

"﻿Slightly more positive" prognosis than initially thought on Connor Goldson, who could return from a thigh injury in January, while Ianis Hagi is "in the final stretch" of his recovery from a long-term lay-off.

G﻿len Kamara has not recovered sufficiently from his ankle problem to face Livingston but should be available for the Napoli game on Wednesday.