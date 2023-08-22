'Reports of Livi losses come as a shock'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

A clean sheet, two goals ,and into the hat for the next round. In truth, the game against Ayr United won't go down as one of the greats, but a win is a win and on we go into the next round.

Most of the talk during the game among the fans surrounded the worrying reports of sustained losses, indicating we are shipping £800,000 a year. It's baffling that we had another amazing season and still lost the best part of £1m. Livingston have been in this movie before. In fact the fans have seen it twice now, so there is a lot of deep worry and concern.

Everyone knows about our small fanbase, but we’ve had higher than expected league finishes and a few good travelling supports, so we had all assumed the Livi finances were solid. For the last few years there has been talk about living within our means, so the reports of the losses were a bit of a shock to read.

There is talk of a takeover and possible new owners, another film we’ve seen a few times, so we’ll have to see how that goes. A positive to take is that chairman John Ward has overseen a good few years of stability and success.

Our CEO Dave Black is brand new to the role, but you won’t find anyone more passionate about the club than him. They have got to make sure the club are going in the right direction and it sounds like it’s a challenging time. We have got to have faith that the right things are happening off the field as well as on it.

As fans we want to know what’s going on and we’re desperate to be assured there’s going to be a team there for us to support for years to come. We’ve got to hope that this movie continues to be the blockbuster adventure of the last few years and not the horror story we fear it may be.