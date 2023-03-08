Leicester have won just one of their past six home league games against Chelsea (D2 L3), winning 2-0 in January 2021. They lost this exact fixture 3-0 last season.

Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2016-17 campaign, following their 2-1 win against them at Stamford Bridge in August.

Leicester have failed to have a shot on target in their past two Premier League games. Since game-by-game shot data is available (2003-04), no team has ever failed to land a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games before.