Leicester v Chelsea: Pick of the stats

key stat graphic showing - Brendan Rodgers' 10% win ratio against Chelsea is his lowest against any side he has faced more than twice in his managerial career - With Brendon Ridgers looking on in backgroundGetty Images

  • Leicester have won just one of their past six home league games against Chelsea (D2 L3), winning 2-0 in January 2021. They lost this exact fixture 3-0 last season.

  • Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2016-17 campaign, following their 2-1 win against them at Stamford Bridge in August.

  • Leicester have failed to have a shot on target in their past two Premier League games. Since game-by-game shot data is available (2003-04), no team has ever failed to land a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games before.

  • With 24 goals scored and 25 goals conceded, Chelsea's Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side this season (49).