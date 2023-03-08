Manager in the spotlight - Robbie Neilson (Hearts)

Only two managers in the Premiership have avoided defeat by Celtic this season, St Mirren's Stephen Robinson with a win and Rangers' Michael Beale with a draw.

Hearts' Robbie Neilson came closer than the rest when his side lost 4-3 to Celtic at Tynecastle in October. Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick that day as the hosts fell short.

Facing Celtic in Glasgow is an entirely different proposition, with Ange Postecoglou's side having won all their home league games so far this season.

However, regardless of the result, Neilson has the opportunity to build the experience into Saturday's Scottish Cup meeting of the sides in Edinburgh.