Darge reflects on 'absolute whirlwind' rise for Scotland

Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Scotland flanker Rory Darge admits he hasn't had time to savour his remarkable rise in international rugby.

Darge, 23, made his debut in February last year and on Friday was named in Gregor Townsend's side to face South Africa in Scotland's World Cup opener in Marseille.

"You don't have time to appreciate what it is, and think about all that stuff because you've got so much to prepare for with the game, a lot of your mind is occupied with that," he said.

"It's been an absolute whirlwind period for me, coming out to France, the build-up, the announcement day as well.

"It's hugely exciting, I don't think I'll fully appreciate this until it's all done because I've been focusing on the game so much."

Preparing for his 12th cap, Glasgow Warriors' Darge is happy to be in the starting XV as he admits to nerves as a substitute.

"It's better to start in big games," he said. "If you're on the bench, you can get quite nervy watching it unfold and you don't know when you're going to come on. Getting stuck in from the start is something that suits me."