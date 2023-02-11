Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Saturday's home fixture against fellow strugglers Wolves was a massive game for Nathan Jones - and it ultimately ended in a hugely damaging defeat.

While it remains to be seen whether it will be the Welshman's last in charge at St Mary's, the reaction at the full-time whistle made it clear that many Southampton supporters have already made up their minds.

A first Southampton goal for January signing Carlos Alcaraz and an early red card for Wolves' Mario Lemina presented a seemingly dream half-time scenario for the hosts.

But the dismal second-half collapse against 10-men brought a seventh defeat in eight Premier League matches under Jones, who quickly headed down the tunnel as the boos rained down from the stands.

It is Chelsea to come next weekend for the league's bottom side, but Jones himself admitted in his post-match press conference that he did not know whether he had overseen his final match as Saints manager, with that game a long week away.