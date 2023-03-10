Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford insists his side didn't give up when they were getting hammered by Liverpool, but their second-half performance at Anfield was not a good look.

As bad a day as it was for United - it was embarrassing for anyone who played, and they will keep being reminded of it for many years to come - some of the fall-out from that game has been over the top.

To suggest United's season is going to crumble now is just silly when you consider the run they were on beforehand, and the way they were getting those results. We've seen their players have got a bit about them already. Yes, they need to respond, but I think that is exactly what will happen.

Southampton got an important win over Leicester last time out and this will not be a stroll for Erik ten Hag's side but I suspect United will play with some anger in this game, and against Real Betis on Thursday too. Because of that, I think they will win.

Adam's prediction: 2-0

What happened at Anfield was awful for United but I do think they will bounce back because they have been playing so well.

Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here