Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Brighton's new loan signing Ansu Fati: "Amazing really because they had competition and you can look at how proactive their recruitment team have been over the past years. The money they have brought in and the development of players has been unbelievable.

"It's amazing how that level of player can come to Brighton, it just shows the job they have done, it's an incredible signing really.

"I think what you have to say as well as a player is 'what type of football would I like to play? Where am I doing that? And what league can put me in the big picture of where I'm going to play football?'

"If they have said to him they're going to guarantee him regular playing time and with the way they play - we've seen how many teams they cause problems - that tells you straight away everything about why they have become so attractive.

"It's ironic really that the level of player and signings they have made haven't really been superstar signings, where as this is a really big world star signing which has you saying 'how have they gone and done that?'

"It tells you everything really."

