Dundee marked Tony Docherty's first match in charge with a 5-1 win over Brechin City at Glebe Park.

New signing Scott Tiffoney put the Scottish Championship winners in front and then added a second.

Max Anderson stretched the Dundee advantage before Ewan Loudon replied for Brechin.

Trialist Jacob Jones netted Dundee's fourth and Finlay Allan made it five.