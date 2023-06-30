Transfer gossip: United keeping tabs on Martinez
Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30. (Football Transfers, external)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blocked English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 37, from moving to Luton Town, amid continued uncertainty over the future of Spanish keeper David de Gea, 32. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)
