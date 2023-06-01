Your Arsenal player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Arsenal player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Martin Odegaard - picked by a whopping 68% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Martin Odegaard - 68%
Bukayo Saka - 23%
Gabriel Martinelli - 6%
Ben White - 3%
And here's what Charlene Smith from AFTV, external had to say about your winner...
"Our captain has lived up to the role fantastically. His movement and creativity is magical and he reads the game well. Odegaard has shown us this season that his feet do the talking. He won December's Premier League Player of the Month award and then was named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards."
See who won the votes for the other 19 Premier League clubs here