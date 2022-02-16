Leicester, along with Southampton, are in the hunt to sign Bristol City's 20-year-old midfielder Han-Noah Massengo. (Football Insider), external

Wilfred Ndidi is a target for Premier League rivals Aston Villa, with the club willing to spend £50m on a midfielder. (Star), external

Meanwhile, if Youri Tielemans decides to leave the Foxes, the 24-year-old has been urged to snub moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of a switch to Chelsea by former United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column