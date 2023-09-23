Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has been praising Manchester City's ability to see out a 10-man victory on Final Score: "Man City are a team we often give credit to for being such an amazing footballing team and working so hard off the ball.

"But they also know how to see out games, how to dig deep when they have to, and the spine of the team has got that character.

"Ederson, Dias who is an animal of a defender, Rodri in the midfield is the same, and then up top you've got Haaland. All aggressive players, the spine of the team is solid so it's no surprise that they knew exactly how to dig the game out.

"You saw towards the end that they were going to the corner, trying to win throw ins and decisions, they weren't thinking 'oh, we're too good, let's pass it around'. They know what they're doing to see a result out."