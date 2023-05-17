The Athletic’s Sam Lee believes the pressure of finally winning a Champions League with Manchester City will not bother Pep Guardiola.

The City boss joined the side in 2016 and despite winning the Premier League four times, he has gone over a decade since winning the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011.

"I don’t think the pressure is on Guardiola as he is quite relaxed,” Lee told The Football News Show.

"Media-wise you can create pressure but he is imperious to that really. It has never really bothered him and I don’t think it does bother him too much.

"Whatever the result tonight he is comfortable that his players are going to go out there and perform. That is all he can ask. So in his position I don’t think he feels that pressure.

"Like he said yesterday, his legacy is already defined. He knows his legacy is exceptional already like he said. Through the hard work that has gone in over a number of years.

"If they don’t win the Champions League he can always say that but if they do, it is a bonus. I don’t think he is bothered by the pressure the media put on him."

