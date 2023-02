Tottenham have no new injury concerns within the squad ahead of Sunday's game against Chelsea.

They remain without long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will not be available due to the head injury he suffered against Southampton last Saturday.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are back in training but not yet ready for a first-team return.