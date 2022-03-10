Norwich v Chelsea - confirmed team news
- Published
Norwich make four changes to the side that started the defeat to Brentford on Saturday.
Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ozan Kabak and Pierre Lees-Melou all return to the team.
Billy Gilmour is among those dropping out as he is ineligible to face his parent club.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Sargent, McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou, Pukki.
Subs: Gibson, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Rashica, Sorensen, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.
Chelsea also make four changes from the side that started the 4-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.
Antonio Rudiger, who is among the players out of contract at the end of the season, drops to the bench.
Andreas Christensen, who is also out of contract this summer, starts.
Timo Werner, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic all return.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Kante, Lukaku, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.